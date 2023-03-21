Man Asks if He’s Wrong for Asking for a Morning off From His Baby on the Weekends
Fact: kids are a handful and if you have them, your life is going to change in many ways.
And this guy who has a six-month-old baby at home wants to know if he’s being an a**hole for the request he made of his wife…
Take a look at what he had to say and let us know what you think in the comments.
AITA for asking for a morning off from my baby on the weekends?
“My wife and I have a six month old baby girl. She’s mostly a SAHM, she works two half days a week and her sister watches the baby. I work full time and go to school one day a week.
We’ve always had an arrangement where she takes care of the household duties (cooking, cleaning, and now baby care) while I happily support her monetarily. Honestly, we are both living our dream life and my wife does an absolutely spectacular job taking care of me and our little one.
On the weekends, we share baby duty. We usually make sure each of us gets our own alone time to do whatever we want. However, our girl has hit a bit of a sleep regression, waking up every two hours–since my wife breast feeds, she’s always taken care of the baby full time overnight. She’s a light sleeper and unfortunately has insomnia, whereas I am a deep sleeper and wouldn’t wake up for baby cries anyways .
Recently my wife has been asking me to wake up with the baby both days on the weekends so she can get an extra hour of sleep. Baby wakes up around 7am. I get the baby dressed and take over for that hour.
But sometimes, I want to be the one that gets to sleep in an extra hour. I brought this up to her and she says while she’s happy to let me nap during the day, she really needs that hour bc she can’t nap like I can.
We got into an argument about it, and she said I’m being very insensitive when I know she is very exhausted and cant nap during the day and she struggles going back to sleep every time the baby wakes up. But I’m exhausted too, work wears me out, and school days are long… and I sometimes want the hour in the morning. I don’t want to spend my off time napping, I want to play video games and chill out.
I’ve gotten mixed opinions on who is in the wrong here, or if there even is anyone in the wrong. AITA for asking us to share mornings off for sleep?”
