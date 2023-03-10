Middle-Age Millionaire Spends More Than $2M to Make His Body Like “18-Year-Old”
Sure, we all dream of the fountain of youth, but how much would you pay to make your body young again? For multi-millionaire Bryan Johnson, it’s more than $2M. According to Bloomberg, the 45-year-old hired a medical team so that he can “have the brain, heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, tendons, teeth, skin, hair, bladder, penis, and rectum of an 18-year-old.”
The group’s first order of business was starting Johnson on a diet and exercise regimen. He maintains a 1,977-calorie vegan diet, adheres to a sleep schedule, and takes two dozen medicines and supplements. According to Popular Mechanics, Johnson monitors his body’s progress via MRIs, ultrasounds, blood tests, and colonoscopies. He tests everything from his body fat, blood glucose, and bowels to his nocturnal erections.
Johnson uses creams, laser therapy, and electromagnetic pulses, among others to reach his youthful goal. His team makes frequent adjustments to his regimen and medication based on the test results.
Meanwhile, Johnson launched Project Blueprint that “aims to measure all 70+ organs of my body and then maximally reverse the quantified biological age of each,” according to Johnson’s website. After two years, his published list of results is impressive, including 5.1 years of epigenetic age reversal, slowing his age progression by 28 percent, and a perfect muscle-to-fat ratio.
You may be tempted to write off Johnson’s endeavor as an expensive reinvention of the wheel as the link between diet, exercise, and aging is well documented. But his team’s regenerative medicine doctor hinted at potentially looking into age-reversing gene therapies.
