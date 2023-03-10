She Won’t Help Out Her Homeless Parents. Is She Going Too Far?
Where do you draw the line when it comes to helping out family members?
It can definitely be a very touchy subject…and it can be even more complicated when it comes to parents.
So is this woman an a**hole for not helping out her homeless parents?
Read on to see what happened and let us know what you think in the comments.
AITA for not helping my parents when they are homeless?
“My parents are terrible with money.
When I(27F) was little my father gambled away all the saving about $100,000 in risky penny stocks which got wiped out in 2008 and we were forced to move into a single bedroom in a house for the 3 of us.
Then my mom fell for an MLM and you can image what happened, they lost the down payment to the house they were saving for. I begged them not to sign up for it since I saw it was clearly a scam and showed them evidence it was and they just laughed at me and ignored me.
They lost about $28,000 from that. Then recently they fall for a college signup scam and lost $32,000. They weren’t signing up for college they just needed a loan and tried to go though a “private broker” who promised to get them a school loan that they would use on whatever they wanted.
I went with them to see the broker and told them it was a scam and they ignored me. So basically they were trying to scam the government and got scammed instead. I actually tried to pry the pen away from my father hands when I got desperate as he was writing down his bank info and SSN and he screamed at me I was embarrassing him and did it anyway.
Again they lost money and now they are homeless because their credit is c**p and they can barely afford even c**ppy apartments. They probably can’t get that money back since they have little documentation on the broker and what he promised. Now they live in their car and are begging me for money.
I have about $100,000 saved waiting to buy a house and they know about it because I stupidly told them I was saving for a house and now are calling me and showing up at my apartment asking for money.
They also want to move in in the meantime but my roommate and I agreed visitation from friends or family is max a week to prevent resentment and if my parents move in they probably will refuse to move out.
They are going to food pantries and honestly I can’t find it I’m myself to be that sympathetic since they don’t listen to me until they need my money.”
Take a look at what Reddit users had to say about what happened.
One Reddit user said she also needs to lock her credit down just in case.
And this individual said this woman’s instincts are correct and that her parents need help.
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · aita, am i the asshole?, ask reddit, askreddit, homeless, money, parents, reddit