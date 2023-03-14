Woman Wants to Know if She’s Wrong for Calling the Police on Her Husband
Have you ever called the cops on anyone before?
Okay, let me ask you another question: have you ever called the cops on a FAMILY MEMBER before?
I’d venture to say that a lot of us definitely haven’t…but sometimes it just has to be done.
Check out this story and see if you think this woman went too far…
AITA for calling the Police on my husband after I found that he was hiding my son’s motorcycle?
“I got my son a 7k motorcycle for his 18th birthday this past June. My son is obsessed with automobile and loves motorcycles. In his room he has plenty of models and posters of motorcycles of all types. His bio dad passed away when he was just 12, now I’m married to my current husband and he has kids of his own.
My husband has always been against my son’s interest in motorcycles. he thinks I’m encouraging him to be reckless, distracting him from school and by extension his future, and spoiling him and blowing away money by spending 7k on a motorcycle. This caused some tension between him and my son so I told him to stop complaining about it.
Around 2 weeks ago, my son’s motorcycle went missing. We opened a police report but nothing came out of it. it just disappeared. My husband had a smirk on his face the entire time just walking around saying “I told you so!, you just wasted your money!”. This was unbearable to hear to be quite honest.
My mother in law visited few days ago. She was talking about the other house my husband owns and mentioned seeing a motorcycle, one that’s similar to the one that we lost in my husband’s garage while she was cleaning it (she goes to clean that house weekly even though it’s empty, my husband plans on giving it to his kids as inheritance).
I was puzzled I asked if she was certain but she showed me a photo she took of it which confirmed that it was indeed my son’s motorcycle. I immediately rushed to call my husband and confront him about it. He admitted that he took and hid the motorcycle in his garage as a last resort after me and his stepson kept brushing him and his thoughts off about the 7k being spent on something unnecessary and that could cause issues.
I blew up at him demanding he return it, he refused and told me he had been considering selling it and giving the money back to me so “I could use it wisely this time”. I told him I was serious and that I’d call the police. He literally said “this is a family matter and cops can’t do s**t about it”. I had enough I called the cops soon as I ended the call with him.
The motorcycle was found and returned, but my husband had to be taken in since there was an open file about the motorcycle going missing. he was let go eventually but he was livid with me. He came home yelling about how awful what I did was and how crazy my behavior was. I refused to engage in the argument but he told his entire family about it and they judged me for calling the police on my own husband even though I already asked him to return it. he said he was just looking out for my son and that one day we’ll realize that he was right but only when it’s too late.
My son isn’t speaking to me or my husband. I feel horrible about the whole situation and am starting to think I handled this the wrong way.
Here’s what Reddit users had to say about this.
One reader said she’s NTA and that her husband stole the motorcycle, plain and simple.
Another individual agreed and said she needs to choose her child in this situation.
And this person said she needs to get away from this guy.
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · aita, am i the asshole?, ask reddit, askreddit, kids, motorcycles, parents, reddit