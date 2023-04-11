11 Internet Comments that Will Give You Real Funny Feels
Ah, internet comments!
Hate them or love them, they are very much a part of our web wanderings because they are everywhere memes, political opinions, and chicken pot pie recipes live. Luckily, we were able to weed through all the meanest, uneducated internet comments of the day to bring you 11 of the funniest ones.
We hope you enjoy them!
1. Kicking a Karen while she’s down.
2. This hilarious comment makes a good point though.
I bet the next person that mixes that “innocent” pineapple juice with other juices in the same pitcher is gonna get a punch…
3. Art is supposed to inspire
This caesar salad artiste has indeed inspired a bunch of savory internet comments.
4. This funny commentor is also correct.
Alligators have kept Texas lakes weird while choosing monarchs for 245 million years.
5. Funny comment
But if we make space arms illegal, then only the moon criminals will have them.
6. I needed a drink after reading number 5…
…so I went to the spacebar.
7. Jokesters like these guys make me think of my checkered past.
8. Good comment!
Here’s a question: Does the milk for the coffee come from mos-cows?
9. This comment will make you die from laughter.
But, console yourself–you have two more lives.
10. Using excellent punctuation is extremely important if you don’t like to laugh.
Otherwise you’ll find comments like these that will tickle your funny bone.
11. This joke started out wholesome before it went straight to the gutter.
Still funny though.
So those were wild! Which one was your fave?
Let us know in the comments!