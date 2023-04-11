Apr 26, 2023

11 Internet Comments that Will Give You Real Funny Feels

Ah, internet comments!

Hate them or love them, they are very much a part of our web wanderings because they are everywhere memes, political opinions, and chicken pot pie recipes live. Luckily, we were able to weed through all the meanest, uneducated internet comments of the day to bring you 11 of the funniest ones.

We hope you enjoy them!

1. Kicking a Karen while she’s down.

Karen res 1 11 Internet Comments that Will Give You Real Funny Feels

Image Credit: Reddit

2. This hilarious comment makes a good point though.

I bet the next person that mixes that “innocent” pineapple juice with other juices in the same pitcher is gonna get a punch…

pineapple res 1 11 Internet Comments that Will Give You Real Funny Feels

Image Credit: Reddit

3. Art is supposed to inspire

This caesar salad artiste has indeed inspired a bunch of savory internet comments.

salad res 1 11 Internet Comments that Will Give You Real Funny Feels

Image Credit: Reddit

4. This funny commentor is also correct.

Alligators have kept Texas lakes weird while choosing monarchs for 245 million years.

Screen Shot 2023 03 11 at 3.40.08 PM 11 Internet Comments that Will Give You Real Funny Feels

Image Credit: Reddit

5. Funny comment

But if we make space arms illegal, then only the moon criminals will have them.

space res 1 11 Internet Comments that Will Give You Real Funny Feels

Image Credit: Reddit

6. I needed a drink after reading number 5…

…so I went to the spacebar.

mouse res 1 11 Internet Comments that Will Give You Real Funny Feels

Image Credit: Reddit

7. Jokesters like these guys make me think of my checkered past.

chess res 1 11 Internet Comments that Will Give You Real Funny Feels

Image Credit: Reddit

8. Good comment!

Here’s a question: Does the milk for the coffee come from mos-cows?

starbucks res 1 11 Internet Comments that Will Give You Real Funny Feels

Image Credit: Reddit

9. This comment will make you die from laughter.

But, console yourself–you have two more lives.

controller res 1 11 Internet Comments that Will Give You Real Funny Feels

Image Credit: Reddit

10. Using excellent punctuation is extremely important if you don’t like to laugh.

Otherwise you’ll find comments like these that will tickle your funny bone.

proposal res 1 11 Internet Comments that Will Give You Real Funny Feels

Image Credit: Reddit

11. This joke started out wholesome before it went straight to the gutter.

Still funny though.

joke res 1 11 Internet Comments that Will Give You Real Funny Feels

Image Credit: Reddit

So those were wild! Which one was your fave?

Let us know in the comments!

