Apr 22, 2023
A DoorDash Driver Talked About the $900 Grocery Order They Picked Up in Their Nissan Altima
If you work any kind of delivery job, you know that the big goal is to get the HUGE orders so you can stack that cash!
And a DoorDash driver shared a video to TikTok documenting a $900 order that filled up her entire Nissan Altima. The woman’s payout ended up being just over $86 and she said there was no way she was going to miss out on this order.
Check out her video.
@nasiathemua Life of as a DoorDasher😂❤️ #fyp #doordash #doordasher #tips #nasiaeastt #bigorder #nasiaeastt #bjs #dayinthelife #naeandtre ♬ original sound – Nasia Eastt💋
A viewer who saw the video said,
“I know that transmission cryin’.”
Another TikTokker who also makes deliveries said,
“Girl this how I be in my lil’ Hyundai packed from the truck to the steering wheel.”
And one person commented,
“Once had a Chipotle catering order that was like 400 bucks worth and the payout was similar. So worth it.”
The things we do to make some extra cash, right?