A Recruiter Talked About How People Should Deal With Toxic Co-workers
If you’ve been there, then you already know…
I’m talking about having to put up with toxic co-workers who make every day on the job difficult.
And if you’ve struggled with how to deal with folks like this, a recruiter named Emily has a solid tip she thinks you should keep in mind.
And it has to do with getting EVERYTHING in writing…because it will help you out immensely in the long run.
Take a look at what she had to say.
In an email, Emily also said,
“I always like to approach relationships assuming the best [intentions] of the other person and extending empathy.
It’s important to remember your co-worker might not be toxic. They may just be having a bad day.
So operating with empathy first and THEN protecting yourself once it has become a pattern is the way to go.”
Take a look at how folks reacted to the video on TikTok.
One person said,
“It works! I had a co-worker who always complained. But one day I asked her to put her complaint in an email. Never got an email and no more complaints.”
Another viewer added,
“I did that and the person denied they asked for something, I forwarded them the email, and no reply.”
Yet another TikTokker commented,
“I have been using this trick for many years, it really saved me many times. I proved a lot of cases.”
But some viewers said this method doesn’t always work…
One person said,
“I tried that and the toxic supervisor threw a tantrum and flipped out at everyone for not listening to instructions being told to them in person.”
And another added,
“This doesn’t work because they will twist what they wrote and say ‘you misunderstood’ or ‘you misinterpreted.'”
And one TikTokker commented,
“I told that toxic coworker to do this and she reported back to my manager and I was the one who got in trouble.”
So I guess the best thing to do is assess the situation and see if you think this approach will work.
Keep all of this in mind next time you have to deal with a terrible colleague!