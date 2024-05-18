Woman’s Car Explodes On The Highway Because Of One Wrong Piece Of Advice
by Ryan McCarthy
As someone who knows absolutely nothing about cars, I usually just follow my Dad or Grandpa’s advice for any issue that comes up.
So when my Dad told me I needed to put a quart of oil into my car before a trip, I just listened.
But apparently this advice may be a little faulty, because when TikTok user @whosalexisroddy followed the same advice from her Grandpa, her car blew up on the highway!
Check it out!
Her video, complete with a picture of her exploded car as a background, starts with a simple warning: “Get your oil changed!”
“That is my car, I was a hazard on Google Maps that day. That was my 2008 Nissan Sentra.”
The car, which she lovingly called the Alexismobile, was actually a victim of some unfortunate advice from her grandpa.
While she said she didn’t know the first thing about cars, her grandpa actually drove trucks for a living.
“He told me if I couldn’t get an oil change, I could just top it off. So what did I do? I topped it off.”
Alexis said this worked perfectly, until one day her car spontaneously combusted on the freeway, and exploded!
“And not just a little explosion, a 21 jump street style explosion. Tires popping, glass going everywhere.”
But apart from the actual cause of the explosion, she said there were some strange coincidences throughout the whole thing.
“I had one sticker on the entire car on the trunk, and it said “Warning Corrosive”.
On top of that, it blew up within sight of the hospital Alexis was born at, meaning she almost died the same exact place where she was born!
Check out her video for yourself!
@whosalexisroddy
i drive a bmw now. you don’t have to say it. I KNOW AND I’LL HANDLE IT #greenscreen #lasvegas #fyp #foryoupage #pov #whatilearned #highschool #adulting #fail #explode #carexplosion
TikTok echoed Alexis’ advice, and said that people really need to learn more about the cars they drive every day.
And this user said not changing your oil was inexcusable, especially when you can get it done in a drive through!
And this user said that oil changes were the absolute bare minimum knowledge you needed for car maintenance!
Apparently, the only time you need to top your oil off is if your car is burning or leaking oil.
Finally this user had a story similar to Alexis’, only she was 9 months pregnant when it happened!
All I can think about is the image of me topping my oil off a month ago…
Better go take care of that asap.
