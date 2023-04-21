Skit About Tipping a Landlord Went Viral and People Spoke Out
Matthew Tortoriello and Kevin Shippee are the fellas behind the popular TikTok account TwoGuysTakeOnRealEstate and they recently posted a skit they made to the social media platform showing a landlord trying to appeal to a tenant to tip extra money in addition to the rent they pay.
The skit is meant to be satirical but it definitely got people talking.
Take a look at it for yourself.
@twoguystakeonrealestate When you’re paying your landlord the rent and a tipping screen appears… #investmentproperty #realestateinvesting #passiveincome ♬ Cooking Time – Lux-Inspira
And you better believe that folks who saw the TikTok video shared their thoughts.
One person commented,
“Tipping your landlord is wild and I’m a landlord LOL. I expect the rent and nothing but the rent most landlords wouldn’t even appreciate it.”
Another viewer thought the skit was political and said,
“Asking for a tip as a landlord, the American flag on his shirt, the belittling of service workers, the colorful hair liberal gag, truly unfunny and evil behavior.”
One person added,
“This proves how you can be and still be a landlord.”
And another TikTokker commented,
“Landlords want tips now, LOL. Can’t make this up.”
But one person who obviously got the joke said,
“There’s something wrong if you think this video is serious….”. Maybe take a break from the Internet for a while.”
Although this appears to be satire, it wouldn’t really shock me if some landlords did decide to go this route…