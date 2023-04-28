A Woman Claims That Her Ex Secretly Placed an AirTag on Their Daughter
Apple AirTags have been causing quite a bit of controversy lately and a woman who has a daughter with her ex took to TikTok to share her story about how she became concerned when she got an alert that an AirTag was near her.
And when she found out where the AirTag was, it set off a firestorm of controversy among TikTok viewers.
Take a look at her video below.
@ikieralee19 Idk what to do in this situation pls help #girlmom ♬ original sound – I K I E R A
On its AirTag support page, Apple writes, “They should not be used to track people, and should not be used to track property that does not belong to you. Using these products to track people without their consent is a crime in many countries and regions around the world. If an AirTag, set of AirPods, or Find My network accessory is discovered to be unlawfully tracking a person, law enforcement can request any available information from Apple to support their investigation.”
Check out how folks reacted to this video.
One person said,
“I would do this for my child! It’s for safety.”
And another TikTokker added,
“If I could afford air tags I would def put one on my kid.”
And this viewer commented.,
“I think it’s normal, with everything going on with this world he’s playing it safe.”
But not everyone thinks this is a good idea.
One viewer commented,
“If it was for safety, he would have told you.”
And another simply said,
“All I see is red flags.”
And one TikTokker added,
“It’s not normal. It’s sneaky and he’s using the kid to track YOU.”
She shared a follow-up video where she explained the excuse that her ex gave her for doing this.
@ikieralee19 Replying to @Ashley ♬ original sound – I K I E R A
In the video’s comments, she said that she and her ex split up two years ago and that he’s been trying to get full custody of their daughter since then.
Well, it seems like folks are pretty divided about this one…
Categories: SCI/TECH
Tags: · airtag, airtags, technology