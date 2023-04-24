Apr 24, 2023

A Woman Renting an Apartment Said She Is Being Charged Each Month for Having Pet Fish

Fees for pets in apartments are nothing new…but this is taking things to a whole new level.

A woman shared a video on TikTok where she talked about how her landlord is charging her a pet fee…for her fish.

Yes, you read that correctly.

The woman said that she was charged a one-time fee of $200 for her pet fish and then would be charged an additional $15 per month.

Get a load of this video.

@nicr__ They’re now charging pet rent for fishes? #speachless #landlords #petrent #goldfish #greenscreen #capitalism ♬ original sound – Nic

You know folks got fired up about this video…

One viewer said,

“They’ll do anything for money, I swear.”

And another person added,

“They really just trying to nickel and dime us now.”

While another TikTokker commented,

“These apartments are out of control with their d**n fees.”

And one viewer said,

“Can’t wait for them to start charging for pet rocks.”

Seems a little bit excessive, don’t you think…?

What will they come up with next…?

twistedsifter on facebook A Woman Renting an Apartment Said She Is Being Charged Each Month for Having Pet Fish

Categories: ANIMALS
Tags: · , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter