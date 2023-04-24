A Woman Renting an Apartment Said She Is Being Charged Each Month for Having Pet Fish
Fees for pets in apartments are nothing new…but this is taking things to a whole new level.
A woman shared a video on TikTok where she talked about how her landlord is charging her a pet fee…for her fish.
Yes, you read that correctly.
The woman said that she was charged a one-time fee of $200 for her pet fish and then would be charged an additional $15 per month.
Get a load of this video.
@nicr__ They’re now charging pet rent for fishes? #speachless #landlords #petrent #goldfish #greenscreen #capitalism ♬ original sound – Nic
You know folks got fired up about this video…
One viewer said,
“They’ll do anything for money, I swear.”
And another person added,
“They really just trying to nickel and dime us now.”
While another TikTokker commented,
“These apartments are out of control with their d**n fees.”
And one viewer said,
“Can’t wait for them to start charging for pet rocks.”
Seems a little bit excessive, don’t you think…?
What will they come up with next…?