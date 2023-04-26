A Woman Says Domino’s Keeps Randomly Delivering Pizza to Her House
Is getting free food delivered to your house a bad thing…?
What about if it happens more than once…?
I’d say it’s a win-win situation!
But you can see how it might freak someone out, right?
A young woman shared a video on TikTok where she talked about how she has received free food deliveries from Domino’s Pizza on more than one occasion and it kind of freaked her out.
Check out her video to see what she had to say about this…and see if she decided to dig in to her free grub.
@bewareofanna Someone definitely keeps putting in the wrong address BUT WHY DOESN’T IT HAVE A RECEIPT #dominospizza #foodhaul ♬ original sound – Nae Nae
Folks saw the video on TikTok and shared their thoughts.
One person offered this possible explanation for what’s been happening:
“If you’re renting, the previous tenant probably just forgot to change their delivery address”
And one viewer said this about why no receipts have been left:
“As a Domino’s delivery driver, the receipt is usually just for us to know the address. I never leave the receipt unless they ask for it.”
One person commented,
“This happens to me all the time. I live in a complex with 5 buildings, 60 apartments total. I get so much free food”
And another TikTokker had an idea about what’s really going on here and said,
“Someone at Domino’s is feeling you.”
Hey, that’s not a bad problem to have, right?!?!