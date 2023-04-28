A Woman Shared a Hack for Eating at Her Desk After Her Company Wouldn’t Let Her Eat at Her Desk
A person’s gotta eat, ya know?
But, believe it or not, some offices out there have pretty strict rules about workers not being able to eat at their desks.
So what are employees supposed to do in this situation if they get hungry?
One woman shared a video to TikTok where she showed off her sneaky food hack.
Check out how she pulled it off.
@kirabillion Oh baby best believe imma eat at my desk 😂😂😂 #candycrush10 #YellowstoneTV #ChevyEVSongContest ♬ original sound – Kira Billion
Here’s how people responded to her video.
A TikTokker commented,
“I did this at work. I’d take small coffee cups and sip chicken noodle broth the entire shift.”
One viewer said,
“I would eat it on my lap because it’s not technically on my desk.”
And another viewer said she should,
“Get a doctor’s note saying you get low blood sugar.”
And a person added,
“I did it anyways. My boss h**ed me. I h**ed her too so there’s that…”
What are the big, mean bosses out there going to crack down on next…?