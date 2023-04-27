A Woman Was Shocked After a Bowl at Chipotle Cost Her $19.82
There’s no doubt about it, prices are getting pretty STEEP out there lately.
And that goes for just about everything, including groceries, gas, and even fast food.
And a customer at Chipotle shared a video on TikTok where she expressed her shock and awe that a bowl from the fast food chain cost her a whopping $19.82.
That’s a lot of scratch for a meal like that!
Take a look at what she had to say in her video.
@berrymakenna Is it just me, or did @Chipotle quadruple their prices overnight. What are you putting in this shizzz to make it worth $20. #chipotle #overpriced #quickstory ♬ original sound – Makenna Silbernagel • Fit
The video gained traction on TikTok and users on the social media platform were pretty perplexed at how a burrito bowl ended up costing her that much money.
One person commented,
“Here is an idea. Did you say ‘excuse me, how does this total $19.82?’ Then they either explain it or go ‘oops’ & give you the correct total.”
And another viewer said,
“I bought one a few weeks ago and it was $9.”
One TikTokker wrote,
“We drastically need more information to make a call on this video. Please give a breakdown of how they charged you.”
And another person said,
“Mine is $14 and it’s not even worth it anymore ’cause the prices don’t match the amount of food I’m getting.”
Hmmmm…that’s a bit puzzling…
Either way, let’s hope those prices come down sooner than later, my friends!