Apr 27, 2023

An Amazon Driver Shared Video of Encountering Two Huge Dogs in a Customer’s Yard

Let’s give it up for all the delivery drivers out there who have to deal with all kinds of occupational hazards on a daily basis: bad weather, bad drivers, etc.

And there’s also another danger out there that most folks probably don’t think about too much: HUGE DOGS…that might or might not be vicious.

And a former driver for Amazon shared a video on TikTok where he talked about how he refused to get out of his truck and deliver a package when he encountered two big dogs in someone’s front yard.

Check out what he had to say.

@3dripppy I was in the best shape of my life🏃🏾‍♂️💨 #fyp #explorepage✨ #Amazon#agressivedog ♬ original sound – Dripppy

Here’s how folks reacted to his video.

One viewer joked,

“Dogs: ‘Aye man gimme my Chewy order'”.

Another person said,

“As an Amazon delivery driver, this is one of my pet peeves at work. If they know they’re getting a package why are the dogs out?”

And one TikTokker commented,

“Absolutely! The thing that’s so frustrating is knowing that you getting a delivery, put your damn dogs up! D**n!”

Just another day on the job for those brave delivery drivers!

