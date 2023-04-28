An Amazon Driver Shared Video of Encountering Two Huge Dogs in a Customer’s Yard
Let’s give it up for all the delivery drivers out there who have to deal with all kinds of occupational hazards on a daily basis: bad weather, bad drivers, etc.
And there’s also another danger out there that most folks probably don’t think about too much: HUGE DOGS…that might or might not be vicious.
And a former driver for Amazon shared a video on TikTok where he talked about how he refused to get out of his truck and deliver a package when he encountered two big dogs in someone’s front yard.
Check out what he had to say.
@3dripppy I was in the best shape of my life🏃🏾♂️💨 #fyp #explorepage✨ #Amazon#agressivedog ♬ original sound – Dripppy
Here’s how folks reacted to his video.
One viewer joked,
“Dogs: ‘Aye man gimme my Chewy order'”.
Another person said,
“As an Amazon delivery driver, this is one of my pet peeves at work. If they know they’re getting a package why are the dogs out?”
And one TikTokker commented,
“Absolutely! The thing that’s so frustrating is knowing that you getting a delivery, put your damn dogs up! D**n!”
Just another day on the job for those brave delivery drivers!
