Boss Builds Adorable Individual Tiny House Offices for Every Employee
Yes, working from home is as amazing as it sounds. You don’t have to wake up as early or need to fight traffic and you can wear comfy clothes. Heck, you can even blast your favorite thrash metal playlist that helps you focus without bothering your coworkers.
But one boss in Missouri got very creative to lure his employees back to the office and, I have to say, his plan takes the shine off working from home. He built each employee their own tiny house inside the large office of his property management business. TikToker ItsKylie94 works there and proudly showed off videos of the teeny buildings.
Because the concept of having your own tiny house office is so dang cool, the videos went viral.
Take a look at these and the comments! These workspaces are incredible.
It’s a tiny neighborhood of offices inside a bigger office.
Of course, the internet people wanted to see her tiny house. She posted that video as well and asked her followers to comment with decorating ideas since she hadn’t put anything on the walls yet.
In a third video, she points out that you can hear water fountains which makes the office feel peaceful. Do you have a water fountain in your home to make you feel peaceful as you work? No? Neither do I.
You can also see the American flag waving in the background. I’m just in awe of this place. I think my resume is somewhere on this computer.
I’m not the only one impressed. Viewers couldn’t help but comment on this homey office.
This commenter seemed honestly happy for her and hopes to find another tiny neighborhood of offices.
Of course, people wanted to know if they are hiring.
The decorating ideas were excellent.
Many commenters were getting into the neighborhood vibe of the office.
Come to think of it, working from home isn’t always great. I think I’d rather have a tiny house office.
