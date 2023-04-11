Courteney Cox Talked About Her Surprise”Magic” Cameo in Prince Harry’s Memoir
Well, this is a story I never thought I’d hear….
Hollywood actress Courteney Cox recently talked about her surprise cameo in Prince Harry’s hit memoir, Spare.
In the book, Harry claims that he stayed at Cox’s house in Los Angeles several years ago…and that Cox distributed magic mushrooms to guests at a party at her house.
But Cox refuted the claim and said that Harry did stay at her LA home. The actress said, “He did stay here for a couple of days — probably two or three. He’s a really nice person. I haven’t read the book. I do want to hear it, because I’ve heard it’s really entertaining. But yes, it’s gotten back to me about it. I’m not saying there were mushrooms! I definitely wasn’t passing them out.”
In his book, Harry talks about being a huge fan of Cox’s TV show Friends and that it was a surreal experience to not only meet her but to attend a party at her house with friends he was traveling with in 2016.
Harry said about the party, “While the [refrigerator] door was open, we spotted a huge box of black diamond mushroom chocolates. Somebody behind me said they were for everybody. Help yourself, boys. My mate and I grabbed several, gobbled them, washed them down with tequila.”
Harry also admitted that he saw monsters during his mushroom trip…yikes.
