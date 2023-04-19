Customer Blasts Dollar Tree Store for Massive Piles of Inventory Blocking the Aisles
Have you ever walked into a discount store (or any store, really) and it looks like a bomb went off inside the place because products are absolutely everywhere in the aisles?
If you haven’t, here’s your chance…
A shopper at a Dollar Tree store was not pleased with their experience and they shared a video showing just how bad this particular location was in terms of clutter
Take a look at how bad this place looks.
@stargirlmb @dollartree ????? You kidding me ??? Is this a prank ???? This not crazy ??? & no im not gonna snitch on what location this is, but yall gotta figure it out smh. This made my shopping experience TERRIBLE !!! #dollartree #dollartreefinds #fyp ♬ original sound – MB
And folks who saw the video on TikTok shared their thoughts.
One viewer commented,
“I would’ve turned right back around and left. Ain’t no way I’m shopping in that.”
Another TikTokker added,
“Not enough employees or pay…this is where we end up.”
And one person said their Dollar Tree looks a lot different from this one:
“Meanwhile mine looks dystopian with nothing on the shelves.”
I guess you never know what you’re gonna get when you go into a Dollar Tree, do you…?