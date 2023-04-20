Everyday Products That Have Surprisingly Useful Secondary Uses
The sticky stuff.
Any kind of cooking oil will easily get pine sap off of your hands. Just use it like soap.
It’s cheap, too.
Use salt as an abrasive and absorber when cleaning. I spray my stove top with a general household cleaner then sprinkle salt liberally over the top. It gets grease out easily.
For liquid stains like wine, I pour salt over the stain to soak up excess liquid then come through with hydrogen peroxide. Finally I get absorbent towels and dab clean it.
If you’ve got kids, you know.
Any cooking oil is a great way to remove the residue from stickers.
Idk if this is recommended but if you get scratches on wood furniture I’ve always taken a matching washable marker, colored over the scratch, and then wiped it with a damp cloth (to effectively stain the wood back to match).
Dish soap is so handy.
Scuba diver here. Instead of using those expensive defogger gels and sprays on your mask, smear a bunch of dish soap in it, rinse once or twice, and your mask will never fog during the dive.
You can also use this method to keep your windshield from fogging. Smear a bunch of dish soap on a towel, then rub it all over the inside of your windshield. Take another damp towel and rub the soap off until your wind shield is clear. I did this 3 weeks ago and have not had to defog a single time since.
For all of those hardwood scuffs.
Rub a walnut nut on wood scratches.
Also just go buy a small bottle of goo-gone. It is that oil, but smells great and does a better job than cooking oil. Its like a buck for a couple ounces, and that bottle has lasted me years.
edit: used “walnut nut” To differentiate it from using a whole walnut… So someone isn’t rubbing a dry walnut shell on their wood 😉
Nobody likes it.
Bleach to keep away cockroaches. I used to get big ass cockroaches in the summer that came up my drain.
My exterminator told me to pour 1 cup of bleach down my drain each week. You have to pour it down the drain in the room you see them. I started 18 months ago and haven’t seen a cockroach since.
An amazing tale.
Corn starch is a good blood coagulant if you need to stop bleeding.
I saved my pet Tarantula with corn starch like this before. Her abdomen split after falling on tile, and the cornstarch stopped her from bleeding out. Several months later and she’s doing great after that almost fatal fall.
Bang for your buck.
Clear nail polish:
Prevent skin going green from brass
Permanently stop fabric from fraying
Same goes with yarn
Seal paint
The $2 quick dry stuff is the best for me.
Coffee is life.
If you have a French press for coffee, you can also froth milk in it after. Pour in hot milk and raise and lower the plunger until the volume of the milk has about doubled.
Not my channel, but plugging for James Hoffman. If you like coffee, and want to explore the utter depths of the world of coffee, coffee gear, coffee science in a super chill and informative way, check him out!
Everyone hates that smell.
add salt to your hand wash to get gasoline smell off
Love,
Dad
Double your money.
Vagisil for chafing. It’s antibacterial, lubricating, and an anesthetic. I learned that in the army.
also gives you an extra 2-3 inches drop on your curveball
Extra bonus points.
Shaving foam reduces\stops misting on bathroom mirrors and car windows.
You can also use it to write creepy text like “I died here” or “I’m watching you” on mirrors of other people’s bathrooms.
When done right it will be pretty much invisible normally but the text will show up when someone is taking a bath/shower and the mirror fogs up.
Go ahead and donate them.
Clean mascara wands are used in animal shelters to soothe the animals by brushing, and to remove fly eggs and larva from fur.
there are bird rescues that will take them. They just don’t want you buying clean ones because that will just contribute to plastic production and they’re hoping to just keep used ones from the landfill.
You’re welcome.
Toilet seat covers are the same as blotting paper for oily skin.
Perm papers are made of this same material and come in packs of 1000 for under $5. They’re cut to the same size as typical blotting sheets. I discovered this when I worked at a salon.
