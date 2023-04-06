He Thinks His Girlfriend’s Quirks Might Be Too Weird. Is He Right?
OP is dating a woman who talks about and to her car like it’s a child or a pet. He’s always thought it’s weird instead of adorable, but hasn’t said anything to her as of yet.
I’ve (25) been dating my gf (23) for about 9 months now. When she turned 21, her parents gave her a car, and she decided to name it Angie. I learned all this on our first date, when she said “Angie took me here.” I thought that was odd but let it slide.
Throughout our relationship, she’s always talked about her car as if she’s talking about another person. When she got a flat tire on the highway a few months back, she called me and said that “Angie’s shoe broke and has to get a new one.”
When she goes to the car wash she describes it as “giving Angie a bath.”
Recently, he was drinking and his gf was the designated driver. That’s when he chose to call her out on the behavior in front of his friends, telling her he finds it weird and embarrassing.
This all came to a head this weekend, when me and my friends went out drinking, and my gf offered to be the designated driver. We were out for a couple hours and I admittedly got a bit too drunk. When my gf came to pick us up, she said she’s stopping at the gas station first “to get Angie something to drink.”
This is where I may be the a-hole. I told her I think it’s weird and embarrassing of her to talk about her car like that. It’s a machine, not a pet or a kid, and that she should treat it like how a normal person would treat any machine.
She dropped off his friends, kicked him out of the car, and said she needed time to think.
She got very quiet and refused to say anything for the rest of the drive home. She dropped off my friends, and then drove to my apartment. I asked her why we weren’t going back to hers, and she said she needed some time to think and told me to get out.
She’s been radio silent since then and I’m starting to think I did something wrong. AITA for what I said?
He also left this edit, so I suppose all’s well that ends well.
Update: well she dumped me. She found the post, called me and told me never to speak to her again.
I guess it’s for the best though, we really wouldn’t have been that compatible, as many of you have said. Thank you for your judgements.
