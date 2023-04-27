Here’s How To Claim A Monetary Settlement For Your Ancient CRT TV Because of Price Fixing
In case you’re wondering whether or not you had a CRT TV, the answer is probably yes – as long as you’re older than 35 or so.
The Cathode Ray Tube (CRT) televisions were those heavy, big, not-at-all-smart TVs that used to be in every single home. They used a large glass tube to display images (along with a bunch of static), and now, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation could have to pay you back for yours.
This class action lawsuit is working with a $33 million settlement, which is a judgement against the company for conspiring with other brands to fix prices.
The other involved companies – Chunghwa, LG, Phillips, Panasonic, Hitachi, Toshiba, Samsung SDI, Thomson, and Technologies Displays America – are facing similar settlements for making customers pay more for their products.
If you’re wondering whether or not you qualify, here are the requirements:
- If you “indirectly” purchased (not buying the product directly from the manufacturer, but instead from a retailer like Costco or Best Buy) a CRT product, such as a CRT television or CRT computer monitor from the following states between March 1, 1995 and Nov. 25, 2007, you qualify: Arizona, Arkansas, California, District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. (If you purchased one in Hawaii, Nebraska, and Nevada, you have a shorter claim period).
- If you purchased in Missouri, Montana and Rhode Island, it must have been used primarily for personal, family, or household purposes (not for your business or office).
- The TV must have been bought for your own use and not for resale.
The amount you’ll receive will be decided based on the size of your TV or monitor, how many of the items you purchased, and how many people submit claims, but the settlement estimates that every customer who files will receive at least $10.
You can fill out this form if you think you qualify, and you only have to do one claim to qualify for all nine settlements.
The last day to file is June 13, 2023 so don’t put it off too long!
Categories: SCI/TECH
Tags: · law, science, single topic, television