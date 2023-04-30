Is It Rude To Not Give Up Your Seat On The Airplane So Others Can Sit Together?
Traveling is a stressful prospect for many people, and when you’re on the go with children, that stress can multiply quickly. Most families prefer to sit together on an airplane so that the parents can support each other and help if there are issues.
That said, we all know that choosing seats on planes can be tricky, and that you can’t always get what you want without paying a pretty penny.
This person knew they were in for a long flight, so they paid a bit more to get the seat they wanted, hoping to be that much more comfortable.
So I travelled home today from Greece. The flight was roughly 10 hours and around this time of year it’s extremely hectic.
I booked my ticket specifically to be closer to the front of the plane so I can be closer to the gate when it’s time to get out.
I personally hate traveling so I spent a bit more money to be closer.
Once on the plane, a family asked them to change seats so they could sit together, but they wanted OP to move to a seat that was significantly cheaper than the one they paid extra for.
When I got on the plane, a family of four approached me and asked if I could switch spots. Normally I’d be okay with that but switching spots would mean moving back 20 rows down which leaves me at an inconvenience and I would not be getting my money’s worth.
I rejected and said that I would like to keep my seat.
When they said no, the mother went off, trying to publicly embarrass or shame OP into doing what she wanted.
The woman said that I was being an a$$hole and I should just give up my seat so she could sit with her husband and kids (ouch right in front of her kids too). I said,” respectfully ma’am, your travel issues are not my problem. I am keeping the seat I paid for. “
She ended up making a scene and basically said “wow look at this asshole who can’t even move seats so a family could sit all together.”
I said, “maybe you should have booked ahead of time, or spent more money on tickets so you all could sit together. This is not my issue. Grow up and get over it. I am not moving seats. End of story!”
The husband kind of apologized, but clearly wished OP would have given in to keep the peace.
I sat down, her husband apologized for me for her behavior and said that “she hates traveling, but giving her the seat would’ve made things easier in the end.”
So, AITA for not giving up my seat?
Would you have?
Reddit is giving us their answer to that question below!
The top commenter wondered why they weren’t asking the person further back to switch with them instead.
This person says you can’t have your cake and eat it, too.
And this comment says you should never ask someone to trade down out of the goodness of their heart.
This commenter is a bit more sympathetic to the family, but still does not think OP was wrong to refuse.
They definitely had some thoughts about the husband’s comments, too.
I don’t think I would have given up my seat, even with the intentional embararssment.
That’s a long flight!