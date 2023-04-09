Jillian Michaels Talked About Her Freak Accident and Her Long Recovery
Life can change in an instant and sometimes, freak injuries can derail a person’s life…even if you happen to be in tip-top shape like personal trainer Jillian Michaels.
In the spring of 2021, Michaels slipped and fell in her bathroom and hit her back on the edge of her bathtub.
Michaels said,
“I wish it was some gangster motorcycle story where I told you I was racing motorcycles or Lindsey Vonn-ing downhill at 60 miles an hour, but it wasn’t.
It makes it that much more disturbing because in a way, it wasn’t preventable.”
And this innocent little slip ended up becoming a major ordeal.
She experienced worsening back pain for six weeks and one night she wasn’t able to get out of her car. Michaels’ wife, DeShana Marie Minuto, took her to an emergency room where she was given pain meds and sent home. But her condition worsened.
Michaels said, “The pain at night was so bad. I truly thought to myself, ‘The only thing I think would be worse than this would be burns.’ It was so crazy. I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t sleep, I couldn’t stand. I was having to crawl on the ground. I’m like, ‘My life is over.'”
After more back-and-forth with various doctors, one doctor finally discovered that she had fractured her L3 vertebrae. She rehabbed with a doctor for five to six months and finally started to see improvement.
Michaels relied on a squat machine called the DB Method.
She’s not a spokesperson for the DB Method and she said,
“I look at it as a tool that is so essential to help people build enough functional strength to maintain their fine hygiene and to move through their daily life and their daily activities safely.
Getting people to function safely when they don’t have the fundamental strength to do it in the first place is kind of a massive problem.
This is an excellent tool.”
