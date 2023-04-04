Prince Harry Said Meghan Markle Saved Him and Changed His Life
Prince Harry’s book Spare has caused quite a stir since its publication because of his frank and open admissions.
And one of the major takeaways is how much of a positive impact his wife Meghan Markle has had on his life.
At a virtual book event, Prince Harry said, “My wife saved me. I was stuck in this world, and she was from a different world and helped draw me out of that. But none of the elements of my life now would have been possible without me seeing it for myself.”
He added, “My partner is an exceptional human being and I’m eternally grateful for the wisdom and the space that she has been able to give me.”
In 2021, Harry also talked about how Meghan changed his life and said, “It was meeting and being with Meghan, I knew that if I didn’t do therapy and fix myself, that I was going to lose this woman who I could see spending the rest of my life with.”
About his past, Harry said, “Certainly throughout my life, throughout my younger years, I always felt slightly different to the rest of my family. I felt strange being in this container, and I know that my mum felt the same. It makes sense to me — it didn’t make sense at the time — I felt as though my body was in there, but my head was out, but sometimes it was vice-versa.”
Harry continued, “The times that I ventured towards being myself, being my authentic true self, whether it was through media or family or whatever it was, it was almost like, ‘Don’t be yourself, come back to what you’re expected to be,’ if that makes sense.”
