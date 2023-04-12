Server Claims She Was Fired After A Customer Complained… But It Wasn’t Her Customer? What Gives?
The restaurant industry isn’t necessarily known for keeping its employees for a long time. Most people are there in a transitional phase of life and end up moving up or moving on, but that’s not true for everyone and serving can be a lucrative career in the right place and space.
This woman had worked at the same restaurant for 5 years before claiming she was fired after a customer – who she never waited on or even interacted with – complained about something she said.
@alexisstuart67
i don’t think i’ll ever get over this one but new year new beginnings am i right ✨ #serverlife
The kicker? Her caption says she never uttered any such thing.
“pov: you lost your job of 5 years because a table you didn’t even have nor speak to complained to your manager about something you told your table that never even came out of your mouth.”
There were more than a few servers and ex-servers in the comments who had similar experiences – like @canyonnbriand, who says she was fired for a similar reason.
“It’s ok girly they fired me for the worst reason possibly I have been accused of lol like I literally complained about a server and he found out & said I did something that I would never ever do in my life there was no evidence nothing he just had a word over mine bc at the time I was a host.”
And another person says they were fired for something that had nothing to do with work at all.
“I got fired bc my coworker bought my OnlyFans and showed it to my boss they paid me to get me fired LMFAO.”
At least one of OP’s coworkers popped on with some words of encouragement.
“I am in shock!! You’re a hard worker! And will definitely succeed keep your head up girly new blessings will come your way!”
At least one person thought she shouldn’t “go down without a fight,” but it seems like she’s resigned to her fate. Perhaps there’s more to the story, hmm?
Sometimes things like this do turn out to be a blessing in disguise, so you never know!
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · D&D, employment, food, restaurant, tiktok, video