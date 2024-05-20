Local Gas Station Demanded HOA Stop Their Lake From Leaking Into Their Tanks, So They Get Revenge By Calling The Government And Getting Them In Big Trouble
by Trisha Leigh
When you call the authorities about a nuisance, you’re kind of taking a risk.
Because unless you know the situation – and the law – inside and out, there’s a good chance you’ll end up being the one in the hot seat.
The following story involves people who live on a small lake, and the neighborhood has an HOA.
And now the fun begins…
The lake water is too high and leaking into your gas tanks? No need for you to get authorities involved – we’ll do that.
My mom lives in a lake community, nothing fancy or gated, just some quiet roads that happen to be surrounding a lake where people can swim, fish, etc.
There’s an HOA and community association.
When the lake levels rose, a local gas station complained and threatened to call the Department of Environmental Services.
It happens to be right off a well-traveled two lane highway, with a gas station right by the highway end of the lake.
This gas station decided to call our association/HOA president and tell him “your lake water is too high and is leaking into our gas tanks. You need to lower it or we’ll call the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).”
The HOA president said no problem, then called himself.
The president says there’s no need for that, things will be taken of.
Well his version of taking care of it was to immediately turn around and call the DEP himself, telling them the problem and adding “doesn’t that mean their gas is leaking into our lake?”
The gas station ended up being the ones stuck footing the bill.
This resulted in the gas station needing to complete a few months’ worth of construction costing around $300k, while the lake stays at the level it’s been at.
Reddit loves sweet and simple revenge!
That’s really up to a higher power, right?
Imagine an HOA using their power for good!
You don’t want to play with a government agency.
No one is sure what they expected to happen.
So many questions.
It’s nice to see an HOA fighting the good fight.
Most of the times they’re fighting the wrong one.
If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · environment, gas, hoa, lake, malicious compliance, picture, reddit, top