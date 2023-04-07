Apr 6, 2023

The Shirk Report – Volume 730

the-friday-shirk-report

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Celebrating negative test results
Paul Walter Hauser at the SAG Awards
First selfie: Buzz Aldrin in space 1966
30+ truck convoy just north of Detroit
The wind was a bit much for Superman today
Aurora timelapse
No wonder it’s been difficult driving on the snow
Laziest cat ever
Sunshine on a rainy day
McDonald’s prices in 1974
Trying to film Jupiter and something shot across the sky
“Yeah, that’s perfect!”
Ride or die or whatever
This guy’s dating app requirements
No fear rescue
Mirror-like USS Missouri passageway
Attention grabber
Someone order a TIE Fighter?
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

The Lie Detector Was Never Very Good at Telling the Truth
Nearly Half of Americans Think We’re in a Recession, and They’re Saving Up to Survive It
TikToker Recreates Historical Events With A Modern Sensibility, And He’s Taking Requests
How to Teach Kids to Better Manage Life’s Disappointments
23 People Share Stories About When They Dodged Huge Bullets in Life
A Hormone Injection Could Stop You From Getting Too Drunk
Solar flares are happening a lot more. How you’ll know if one’s a problem.
I Created An AI Boyfriend. I Was Shocked By How I Felt After Just 3 Days With Him.
A complete guide to digital spring cleaning
The History of Alaska’s Giant Rhubarb

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

