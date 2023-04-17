This TikTok Video Says Avoid Swim-Up Pool Bars Because of One Reason
A TikTok post recently went viral warning vactioners enjoying a sparkling pool to avoid that alluring swim-up bar found at many resorts and hotels.
“Vacation pro tip: Avoid the pool with the swim-up bar,” TikTok user @twofoodpiggies says in the video. “There were literally intoxicated guests admitting that they were peeing in the pool here.”
In the video, people are congregating at a swim-up bar in a Cabo, Mexico, resort, based on the Tiktok tags.
“One girl didn’t understand why some people were leaving the pool to use the washroom,” @twofoodpiggies claimed in the video’s caption.
Fun fact: when you can smell pool chlorine, that indicates the presence of high levels of urine in the water. Urine and other gross things that come off people’s bodies create chloramines which create a strong odor and often causes eye, skin, and lung irritation.
More than 2,000 people commented on @twofoodpiggies’s video. Many said they were once swimmers or water polo players saying this wasn’t unusual.
To be fair, a video from the 2022 Olympics addressed this very issue. If you are in the pool as much as a competitive swimmer, you’re going to need to answer nature’s call. Should you break away from your training to tip toe to the facilities?
As usual, an intelligent exchange occurred in the comments.
