A Customer Found a Card Skimmer at a Walgreens ATM and Removed It Himself
There seem to be a whole lot of stories lately about how scammers are placing card skimmers in all kinds of locations to try to steal credit card information from unsuspecting people.
And a man named Eric sensed that something was fishy when he used an ATM at a Walgreen’s store in Chicago so he decided to take matters into his own hands.
Eric felt like something was off when he put his debit card into the ATM machine and he discovered a card skimmer.
Eric decided to deal with the issue himself and he removed the skimmer from the machine.
Take a look at his video.
@preapprovedwitheric I cannot believe that this just happened! #chicago #walgreens #scam #scammers #fraud #theft ♬ original sound – Eric Newberry
People who saw the video shared their thoughts.
Be careful out there, folks!
Scammers are lurking in the shadows everywhere!