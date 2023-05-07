May 7, 2023

A Customer Shared a Hack for $5.99 Large Pizzas at Domino’s

Pizza lovers, this one is for you!

Because, let’s face it, every single one of us wants cheap pizza if we can get our hands on it.

A TikTok user who shares videos about coupon hacks posted one where she claims that she knows a secret about how to get $5.99 large pizzas from Domino’s.

And it all comes on the heels of the disturbing information that Little Ceasars is no longer offering pizzas for $5.

NOOOOO!!!!

Take a look at the tips she had!

@couponwithjazz dominos large pizza deal for carryout #digitaldeal🔥 #howtocouponforbeginners #couponwithjazz #dominospizzadeal #pizzadeal ♬ original sound – How to Coupon

Here’s how folks reacted to the hack on TikTok…and there were mixed reactions.

One person lamented the Little Caesar’s price hike…

Another viewer didn’t realize the prices had changed…

And one TikTokker added,

And the Dude abides…

The endless search for cheap pizza continues, ladies and gents…

We wish you luck…

