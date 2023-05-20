May 20, 2023

A Few Posts That Should Make You Smile Today

If you ask me, there are way too many things in this world that make us do the opposite of smile these days – and too few reasons to genuinely grin.

We’ve got you covered, though, with this short list of things that honestly made us smile today.

This is absolutely the sweetest thing.

Where do I order a child like this one?

@chasingabundance

The bravest son singing for his parents vow renewal 🥺✨🙏🏼

♬ original sound – ChasingAbundance

All newborn babies are adorable.

But I mean, elephants are next level.

Wowing anyone with magic is quite the ask.

You know I’m right.

The commitment is next level.

Go big or go home.

@ktbergeron

What #breed do you have?😜 #veterinarian #vettechlife #veterinary #arkanimalhospital #nailclipping

♬ original sound – Kt Bergeron

Everyone’s very best day.

No matter how old you are.

@juixxe

Their smiles say it all 🥹

♬ original sound – Jesús

Where are my word nerds at?

This one is for you.

@thejazzemu

The most OFFENSIVE word in the English Language? #offense #word #language #cancelculture #pineapple #linguistics #fyp #foryou #help

♬ original sound – Jazz Emu

You can’t not dance.

It’s physically impossible.

@dimitribeauchamp

I mean, I would like this mix😂 #starwars #starwarsedit #thisishowwedoit #oldschool

♬ this is how we imperial march – Dimi

Are you smiling?

I hope so, and that your happy day continues, too!

twistedsifter on facebook A Few Posts That Should Make You Smile Today

Categories: CURRENT EVENTS
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter