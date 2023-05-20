A Few Posts That Should Make You Smile Today
If you ask me, there are way too many things in this world that make us do the opposite of smile these days – and too few reasons to genuinely grin.
We’ve got you covered, though, with this short list of things that honestly made us smile today.
This is absolutely the sweetest thing.
Where do I order a child like this one?
@chasingabundance
The bravest son singing for his parents vow renewal 🥺✨🙏🏼
All newborn babies are adorable.
But I mean, elephants are next level.
First steps of a baby elephant.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/n9cMNPsvX1
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) April 26, 2023
Wowing anyone with magic is quite the ask.
You know I’m right.
The commitment is next level.
Go big or go home.
@ktbergeron
What #breed do you have?😜 #veterinarian #vettechlife #veterinary #arkanimalhospital #nailclipping
Everyone’s very best day.
No matter how old you are.
@juixxe
Their smiles say it all 🥹
Where are my word nerds at?
This one is for you.
@thejazzemu
The most OFFENSIVE word in the English Language? #offense #word #language #cancelculture #pineapple #linguistics #fyp #foryou #help
You can’t not dance.
It’s physically impossible.
@dimitribeauchamp
I mean, I would like this mix😂 #starwars #starwarsedit #thisishowwedoit #oldschool
Are you smiling?
I hope so, and that your happy day continues, too!