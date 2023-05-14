A Man Said a Customer Sold His Car on Craigslist While Renting It From Him
We’ve said it before and it’s time to say it again…
Scammers are everywhere, friends!
So you have to keep your wits about you and always do EVERYTHING in a careful manner…and that includes doing business.
A man named Marlon shared a video on TikTok where he talked about how he was scammed by a woman who sold a car that he had rented out to her via a carsharing service.
Read that again slowly…yeah, it really happened.
Marlon said that someone booked a Chevy Suburban for two days from him and they did a remote check-in for the customer.
The woman didn’t return the car after two days and she requested an additional two days for the car. Marlon agreed to the extension but the woman never paid the extra money.
Marlon became suspicious and he shut down the car after the woman never returned the vehicle. He then used GPS tracking to find the car, which was parked in someone’s driveway. The car was missing a tire and the GPS tracker had been disconnected.
The woman in the house was not the person Marlon rented the car too and he was shocked when the woman told him she had actually purchased the car from the woman who rented the Suburban!
The price: a cool $18,000.
And the woman purchased the Suburban on CraigsList.
That is pretty unbelievable!
Check out what he had to say in his video.
@deucewalls This is one of the top craziest stories we’ve had in the rental car business…Like for Part 2 of the story! #turo #turohost #turohostproblems #turorentals #turorental #powerhost #rentalcar #rentalcars #carrental #carrentals #rideshare #rentmycars #rentmyride ♬ original sound – Marlon Walls
And Marlon posted a follow-up video where he updated viewers and said the woman who ripped him off was arrested weeks later for trying this scam on someone else.
@deucewalls Y’all definitely asked for it so here’s part 2 of the story!! Get yourself a GPS tracker and Leave your thoughts in the comments! #turo #turohost #turohostproblems #turorentals #turorental #powerhost #rentalcar #rentalcars #carrental #carrentals #rideshare #rentmycars #rentmyride ♬ original sound – Marlon Walls
Check out how folks reacted to his story.
One person asked why no title was involved.
And another viewer made a good point about things that sound too good to be true…
One individual said this isn’t actually THAT uncommon.
And this person asked how people even come up with scams like this.
I can’t say I’ve ever heard that one before!
This is pretty wild!