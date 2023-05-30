May 30, 2023

A Woman Filled Her House With Plasticware for Meal Prep to Cut Down on Her DoorDash Habit

A lot of us could probably cut down on how much we order food delivery, but it seems like things might have gone a little bit too far with this woman.

She posted a video on TikTok where she said she was spending about $1,000 per month on food delivery…yes, you read that right.

That’s pretty outrageous!

And she said that she decided to start eating at home but wanted to make her life a little more convenient when it came to dining in at home…so she filled her house with plastic utensils and plastic food containers.

She started her video by filling up a container at Panera with lemonade and then moved to her house where she filled up a bin with plastic straws.

She said, “I needed to make it more convenient for me to eat. So I started off with some half gallon of Charged lemonade because it’s cheaper to buy a half gallon and divvy it up along the week versus ordering larges every single day.”

She then showed viewers all the different plasticware and plastic containers that she’s going to use in her new at-home eating endeavors.

She added, “This has all made it a lot easier honestly I’ve been eating in the house for a month y’all.”

Check out the video and see what you think.

@yummyyana i still reuse and recycle #mealprephack ♬ original sound – Yana Glo

Now take a look at how folks reacted on Reddit.

This reader said they could relate to what she’s doing.

And this TikTokker pointed out that this kind of single use plastic is crazy.

Another viewer agreed that this is a problem in America.

And this TikTokker said they feel this because they are not into washing dishes.

As the saying goes…people are strange…

