A Woman Said an AI Phone Scam Made Her Think Brother Was No Longer Living
AI scams are getting pretty frightening these days and there has been a rash of TikTok videos where people have shared their stories about how scammers have called claiming that someone is being held hostage or has passed away.
And here’s another one you can add to the list.
A woman named Brooke shared a video about a scammer who got in touch with her grandfather and used AI technology to mimic a voice he was familiar with.
The woman was clearly emotional as she recounted how the scammer called her grandfather mimicked her brother’s voice and said that he was about to get in a car accident and then ended the call.
Her grandfather called her and told her about what happened and she drove around trying to find the scene of her brother’s accident before she realized the call was a scam and that the caller was trying to get money out of her grandfather.
Take a look at the video and see what she had to say.
@babybushwhackedSharing so this doesn’t happen to anyone else♬ original sound – Brooke Bush
And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.
One person said that Artificial Intelligence seems to be going too far.
And another reader had a good suggestion about how to deal with a situation like this.
One viewer questioned why anyone would pick up a call from someone they didn’t know.
And this TikTokker said these AI voice filters are getting out of hand.
Stay safe out there, friends!