A Woman Said an AI Phone Scam Made Her Think Brother Was No Longer Living

AI scams are getting pretty frightening these days and there has been a rash of TikTok videos where people have shared their stories about how scammers have called claiming that someone is being held hostage or has passed away.

And here’s another one you can add to the list.

A woman named Brooke shared a video about a scammer who got in touch with her grandfather and used AI technology to mimic a voice he was familiar with.

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 3.21.10 PM A Woman Said an AI Phone Scam Made Her Think Brother Was No Longer Living

Photo Credit: TikTok

The woman was clearly emotional as she recounted how the scammer called her grandfather mimicked her brother’s voice and said that he was about to get in a car accident and then ended the call.

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 3.21.24 PM A Woman Said an AI Phone Scam Made Her Think Brother Was No Longer Living

Photo Credit: TikTok

Her grandfather called her and told her about what happened and she drove around trying to find the scene of her brother’s accident before she realized the call was a scam and that the caller was trying to get money out of her grandfather.

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 3.21.43 PM A Woman Said an AI Phone Scam Made Her Think Brother Was No Longer Living

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at the video and see what she had to say.

@babybushwhackedSharing so this doesn’t happen to anyone else♬ original sound – Brooke Bush

And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

One person said that Artificial Intelligence seems to be going too far.

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 3.18.37 PM A Woman Said an AI Phone Scam Made Her Think Brother Was No Longer Living

Photo Credit: TikTok

And another reader had a good suggestion about how to deal with a situation like this.

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 3.18.48 PM A Woman Said an AI Phone Scam Made Her Think Brother Was No Longer Living

Photo Credit: TikTok

One viewer questioned why anyone would pick up a call from someone they didn’t know.

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 3.18.59 PM A Woman Said an AI Phone Scam Made Her Think Brother Was No Longer Living

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this TikTokker said these AI voice filters are getting out of hand.

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 3.19.17 PM A Woman Said an AI Phone Scam Made Her Think Brother Was No Longer Living

Photo Credit: TikTok

Stay safe out there, friends!

