A Worker Called Out a Manager for Horrible Training During a Work Meeting
If you’ve been there, you know how bad it can be…
I’m talking about having awful, horrible, no-good training on a job.
It’s enough to drive a person nuts!
And a TikTok user posted a video that captured one of their co-workers going off on someone about how bad the job training was that they were receiving.
It sounds like this work atmosphere has been on the downslide for a while and things finally came to a head.
Here’s the story…
We have been through 5 different trainers since December, the new position switch did not come with a pay raise even though its a higher tier and our manager never responds to emails. Our manager also berated us during our first meeting. This is why my generation holds no loyalty To these “companies.” And 👏🏾 for my coworker who spoke up. The entire training class is fed up!
Check out what this woman had to say to the trainer in the video below.
People who saw the video on TikTok could definitely relate.
Let’s hope more people getting called out like this forces employers to crack down on bad training AND bad trainers.