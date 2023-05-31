College Student Loses Life After Suffering a Hemorrhage on Spring Break Due To Brain Tumor
Stories like this are a grim reminder that you never know how much time you have left on this planet.
And that’s the case even if you’re young, seemingly healthy, and in the prime of your life.
Liza Burke was a 21-year-old student at the University of Georgia when she suffered a brain aneurysm while vacationing in Mexico for Spring Break.
Burke’s aneurysm resulted in the doctors discovering a previously-undiagnosed brain tumor and the young woman tragically passed away six weeks after the incident in Mexico.
Burke’s obituary read in part, “But she will be missed by so many in her hometown of Asheville, NC, and home-away-from-home, Athens, GA. Her survivors look forward to the day that Liza guides them from this lifetime into their next big adventure.”
Burke’s mother Laura said that her daughter passed away holding her brother Jack’s hand and said, “After Hospice was called, we dressed Liza in colorful pajamas, gifted by her boyfriend’s mother, and Jack’s girlfriend, Elli, braided her hair. Liza’s dad, uncle, and a few of my UGA friends came in to say their goodbyes.”
Take a look at this news report for more information about this tragic story.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · brain tumor, college, gossip, health, people, single topic, spring break, students, video