Ford Filed a Patent for Self-Driving Cars That Repossess Themselves
I guess we should have expected this day might come, but it looks like the days of an actual human being repossessing your car might be coming to an end.
And if you’ve ever seen the movie Repo Man, you know that can be quite a dangerous profession.
It might still be years away, but Ford filed a patent for cars that repossess themselves and drive them back to the dealership if customers don’t get their payments in on time.
The patent hasn’t been approved yet, but it’s a pretty big understatement to say that this is a wild idea…and it would be quite interesting to see some of your neighbors wake up without a car in their driveway anymore.
Here’s what Ford has in mind with their patent on vehicles that repossess themselves, and it sounds like it’s a slow burn.
First, the company would disable your power windows and lock you out of the infotainment system in your car. If you continue not to make payments, the folks at Ford would then turn off your air conditioning, and you’d lose the ability to automatically lock and unlock your doors.
If that wasn’t annoying enough, your car could blare an unpleasant sound every time you enter it, and eventually, Ford could just lock you out of your vehicle completely.
And the final insult: the new Ford system would drive your car away without you knowing and you’d never see your sweet ride ever again.
The patent was actually submitted by Ford in 2021 and the company says they’re currently not working on self-driving technology, so we might have to wait a little while for this idea to become reality.
Stay tuned…
Categories: SCI/TECH
Tags: · cars, Ford, repossessed, science, single topic, top