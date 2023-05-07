Have An Old $2 Bill? It Might Be Worth More Than You Think.
Do you remember those $2 bills that were floating around a decade or so ago? They were never common, sometimes people gave them as gifts, and honestly, you were never sure whether or not they were real enough to spend when you had one.
Well, if you’ve hung onto those as collectors items, it just might start to pay off.
The $2 bill was first released in the late 19th century but was so odd and rare that they never really took off, and production ceased in the 1920s.
In 1976, the Department of the Treasury revived the bill but put a vignette inspired by a John Trumbull painting on the back.
But is the $2 bill your grandparents gave you for your 8th grade graduation worth anything more than, well, $2?
The truth is that if it was printed between 1976 and 2013, it’s not.
If you’ve got one of the OG kind, though, that was printed between 1862 and 1918, it’s worth between $50-$1000, depending on whether or not it’s in mint (or mint-ish) condition.
You can take a look at the U.S. Currency auction’s list to compare the one you have, including special printings, seal colors, and serial numbers.
Even if you have a “regular” $2 bill, you might not want to spend it, because people remain suspicious of them, and have occasionally even called the police on people who try using them to purchase things.
So, if you’ve got one tucked away, get it out and take a look!
It might be worth a little something, but even if it’s not, you can show it to your kids – maybe they’ll even think you’re cool (for a minute).
