Here’s How to Use Amazon Warehouse And Never Pay Full Price On Amazon Again

Though most of us would prefer to shop local when we can, the truth is that Amazon is cheap and convenient, and even the best of us are addicted.
If you’re a frequent flier on Amazon.com and would like to reduce your monthly spending, Amazon Warehouse could be the answer.
Amazon Warehouse is a section on the site that offers discounts on big, highly-sought-after brands that aren’t in mint condition.
According to the FAQ page, this includes mostly “like-new, open-box, or pre-owned” items.
Lexie Sachs, Textiles Director at the Good Housekeeping Institute, says she has gotten some amazing products at a huge discount by utilizing the site. Her first purchase was a balloon set for her kids that came in “slightly damaged” packaging.
“When my order showed up, the box looked like it was in perfect condition.”
According to Amazon, all items are evaluated and graded using a 20-point quality process, and are then labeled so shoppers know exactly what they should be getting in the mail.
- Renewed: This is another version of refurbished, and the products have been inspected and tested to verify it works as good as new. They guarantee it for 90 days, during which you can request a replacement or a refund.
- Used – Like New: The item itself should be in perfect working condition but the packaging might have minor damage.
- Used – Very Good: The item has been used minimally but is in great working condition. The packaging might be damaged.
- Used – Good: The item shows wear but remains in good working condition.
- Used – Acceptable: The item appears worn and may arrive but functions properly.
The Warehouse offers free replacements within 30 days if the item is still available, and as to the latter, it’s first come, first serve.
“It’s not like there are multiple units in inventory. It’s something you should keep an eye out for, and you have to be quick because it’s usually a one-off items at a time.”
You can tell by this picture that the “damaged packaging” isn’t really very noticeable, at least in the packages Sachs received.
“I honestly would’ve still given some items as a gift. Today I got a new tie dye kit, and the edges did look a bit dented. However, the contents were perfect.”
You can check to make sure that the item is fulfilled by Amazon if that makes you feel better about ordering an item that is not brand new.
You can find Amazon Warehouse by clicking the dropdown arrow to the left of the search box on the Amazon home page, then scrolling to Amazon Warehouse.
Search away, and have fun.
Don’t blame me if you end up spending more than you meant to, though!
