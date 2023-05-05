If You’re A Woman, Here Are Some Secrets About Men That Might Surprise You
We talk more about men not understanding women than the other way around, I think, and for (probably obvious) reasons.
That said, there are plenty of women out there who wish they could better understand the men in their lives – and if that’s you, here are some “guy secrets” that aren’t exactly common knowledge.
Remember forever.
If you compliment my appearance I will probably remember forever.
I still remember when a girl in college told me I look nice with my beard when I first grew it out. I’ve had a beard ever since…
A fine great work.
Sometimes we pee on the poo stains in the toilet because we are too lazy to use the scrub.
I don’t know who complained, but the way I see, we do a fine great work.
Literally nothing.
We have the magical power of thinking about nothing.
Just leave her alone.
Sometimes we don’t talk to people cause we don’t want to intimidate them. I might see a girl with a cool shirt on but I don’t want to make her think I’m coming onto her or something.
Rather than freak her out that a 6’6 guy thinks she looks good today, I just leave her alone. Especially if we’re on an elevator or something where she can’t leave if she actually is uncomfortable.
After a shower.
After a shower, we have no problem drying our balls and face with the same towel. Most of the time we try to dry the face first, then the sack. But sometimes we have to go back to the face. We just hope we use an uncontaminated part of the towel.
Edit: “uncontaminated.” My balls are clean after a shower. Just, you know. Wiping the balls then wiping my face is just kind of…….yea.
It happens to men.
We get r**ed too.
Can confirm I was molested by a neighbors babysitter (15F) when I was 7.
They just hide it.
I’m secretly an emotional wreck, I just hide it.
Just a few (important) things.
Sex isn’t all we want in a relationship. I’d rather be with someone who understands me but only does it once in a while than someone who I have sex with every day but don’t connect with emotionally and mentally.
Some of us are into things like cooking, cleaning, makeup, fashion, etc. It doesn’t necessarily mean we’re gay.
Please don’t tell us to “man up”. A lot of us were constantly told that growing up whenever we tried to express ourselves so you saying it will often bring up bad memories.
Men can be abused. Men can be r**ed. Men also tend to be more suicidal because society tells us we’re weak if we try to discuss these things. No, we don’t “enjoy” being r**ed by a hot girl, and we often don’t talk about it because people will often straight-up tell us we’re lying about it if we do.
They don’t care.
As an older man, we don’t expect you to look like a supermodel as we age together. Yes, at times I do see you as I did 30 years ago and every wrinkle and flaw disappears.
Yes, there are times I see every wrinkle and flaw, and know how you got every one of them. They are beautiful too.
The lazy man’s load.
If we haven’t carried in all the shopping in one go, we haven’t done it right.
Not uncommon.
It’s not uncommon for us to genuinely think you’re beautiful without any makeup.
On accident.
idk if other guys feel this too, but i’m always afraid of accidentally making women feel uncomfortable in my presence, for example when i happen to walk in the same direction as a woman in front of me for a while.
and i’m not even interested in women in the first place.
No circle toilets, please.
This comment will be buried, but those perfectly round toilets suck. It’s super annoying when your junk touches the inside of the toilet bowl.
The oval toilets like in most public toilets are much better
Louder for the people in the back.
Maybe this is more of a ‘dad secret’ but, I dont “babysit” my own kids, that’s called fathering d**nit!
Stop with the subtlety.
Your chances of getting what you want out of us are infinitely higher if you tell us directly.
I was upset with my SO for not picking up what I thought were clear hints, when he responded frustrated with, “I DONT UNDERSTAND HINTS JUST TELL ME WHAT YOU WANT WOMAN!”
He really helped me communicate better. I don’t know why we grow up thinking we can’t directly ask for things.
Never for their fathers.
My dad served in the Pacific during WW2. A kid from the Bronx, he had never been out of the Bronx in his entire life.
Then he got sent to New Guinea.
Decades later, as he lay dying in the hospital bed, he told us: as his young friends were being slaughtered by other young men, just before they died, they always cried for their mothers, never for their fathers, always for their mothers.
He said, “they were just kids, just kids being slaughtered by other kids.”
And then they died, in his arms.
Their last words were always, “where is my mother? where is my mother? Where is my mother?”
Never for their fathers.
That affected him for his entire life. And dad lived a long time. He was the lucky one.
You know…some of these did actually seem like secrets.
Just when you think you know it all!