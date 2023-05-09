Is It Ever OK To Let A Baby Cry During A Quiet Event?
People tend to avoid taking babies places like movies, plays, dinner parties, weddings, church services, classroom performances, and other places where incessant crying might ruin the experience for everyone else.
Sometimes we don’t have a choice, but in this mom’s opinion, those times should be pretty few and far between.
This mom didn’t see the issue bringing a baby to her child’s middle school play, though, and is wondering whether or not she should have thought twice.
She states that she has two older children with an ex, and one young baby with her new husband. Her older children live full time with their father and, due to having a new baby, OP had missed her oldest’s theatre performances back in the fall.
I have 2 children with my ex-husband, “Will””, “Penelope” (12F) and “Jonny” (10M). A few years ago, I remarried “Chris”. We have a 6 month old baby girl together, “Lyla”. Penelope and Jonny live primarily with their father as he’s closer to their school. They come to us on the weekends.
Penelope is in the theater program at her school. I missed the fall shows because I was in labor and then had a newborn. Penelope understood as best a preteen girl can.
When it came time for the spring performances, she attended and brought her husband and their baby along – a move that clearly didn’t sit well with her ex.
Her spring show opened last week. Chris and Lyla came with me. Will, Jonny and Will’s wife “Ariana” were already there.
Will saw I brought Lyla and got a weird look about him but Ariana hushed him and said “just let it go”.
The baby fussed during the first half, but quietly (she says). Even so, her ex suggested the baby’s father take her out or home so everyone could enjoy the second half.
Lyla slept through the first half. A little before intermission, she awoke and was fussy. I began rocking her and trying to calm her while also watching the play. I got a few dirty looks from parents around me. I gave them a “what can you do” shrug, as it’s a baby.
At intermission, Will suggested Chris take Lyla home. I said she should sleep during the second half and Chris said he wanted to watch the performance. Will started getting upset but again, Ariana had him walk away.
OP said the baby would sleep, which she did…for awhile. When she woke up screaming it was loud enough to startle even the performers onstage, so OP took her out.
The usher refused to let her back in once the baby had calmed, and OP’s daughter refused her flowers and now doesn’t want to visit or talk to her mother at all.
Lyla did fall asleep again. But halfway through Act II, woke up and started screaming. It was loud enough this time that it did catch the performers off guard. I quickly went into the lobby with Lyla.
When I tried to go back in once she calmed, the usher wouldn’t let me, saying once a person leaves, they’re not allowed in to prevent interruptions. Meaning, I missed Penelope’s solo.
Penelope refused to see me after the show nor accept the flowers we bought for her. I watched her leaving with Ariana, who was consoling her. Will met me in the parking lot. He was pissed. He said I never should’ve brought Lyla, pointing out he and Ariana got a sitter for their young child. I said I didn’t want to leave Lyla and felt it was good we all supported her.
After missing the fall show, I wanted to be there for my daughter. I added it was just a middle school performance, it isn’t the end of the world. He gave me a disgusted look and walks away.
OP wants to know whether or not this is just teen drama or she was really wrong to bring the whole family?
Penelope hasn’t answered my calls or text. This weekend, she refused to come over. Chris thinks we were in the right, but my parents are just as pissed and called me an ass.
AITA?
Reddit’s about to dig in, so let’s go!
The top comment calls OP out for being super selfish at an event that was not meant to be about her or her baby.
This former theater kid says the daughter won’t likely forget this anytime soon.
This person wonders whether or not this could possibly be the first or even second disappointment, the way the kiddo is acting.
They say every adult should know better than to bring a baby to a play.
And yeah, the stepdad is the AH here, too.
This woman needs to serious re-examine her priorities.
If she doesn’t, there will soon come a day when her daughter is never going to talk to her again.