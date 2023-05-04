Learn The Lies That Employers Tell People During Interviews
The job search and interview process are brutal by anyone’s standards. I don’t think it’s any more fun to be on the searcher side, either, because it’s all just such a slog to find the right fit.
That said, when you think about telling lies during interviews, you probably assume most of them come from the person trying to land the job.
Sometimes it’s the employer doing the fibbing, though, and here’s when thats most likely to happen.
When discussing the salary and benefits.
These lies can be hard to spot, like when they imply that the salary posted is the base amount, instead of the top of a range that depends on your experience level.
They also sometimes include possible or even theoretical overtime or bonuses that will not necessarily end up being part of an annual salary.
Benefits can be similarly embellished, so be careful to examine the whole package and not assume it’s all great just because the one piece they’re bragging about or pushing forward is actually excellent.
Do your own research and ask questions meant to expose any hidden truth before seriously considering any position.
When they say they’ll keep your resume on file.
This is a common way to say you’re not being considered without actually saying it. The soft rejection essentially means they will forget you exist them moment they send the email, so just move on and try not to dwell.
When they claim to not want to take up too much of your time.
Listen, we all know they don’t care about your time. They want a ton of information up front, interview processes can take weeks in which you have to meet with seven different people and jump through a ton of hoops, and sometimes it can even seem like they’re trying to get free advice or projects from you.
So, if you hear this, they’ve likely decided you’re not right for the job. Don’t expect a followup and count your blessings.
They say they haven’t decided on a hire.
There could be any number of reasons a company could lie about already having someone in mind, and the truth is, jobs are often posted just so the company can appear to have given candidates a fair shake while hiring the person they wanted the entire time.
If you’re the token interviewee, don’t expect them to be honest about that fact up front.
They claim you’re “free” to work from home.
Nowadays, employers are very aware that potential employees want at least some flexibility to work from home – and most of them aren’t that happy about it, believing a majority of folks will take advantage of the privilege.
Don’t be surprised if you’re told a job is partially or fully remote only to learn later on that you are expected to be in the office more than was promised.
There you have it, y’all.
Good luck out there; you know the job for you is waiting among the weeds!
