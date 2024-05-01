Scammer Tried To Get One Over On A New Dad, So He Came Up With A Plan To Harass Them Nonstop
by Abby Jamison
It’s happened to all of us.
You get a phone call from a business or company that insists they need your money, and it turns out to be a scam.
But how do you stop them?
This man decided to put a stop to a scam after he grew frustrated with the injustice.
Let’s read the full story…
Scammer almost got me. So I created two Google Voice numbers and called them back nonstop
I’m a new dad. I’m sleep deprived and just feel sluggish all the time.
After dropping my baby off with her grandparents, I saw an “invoice” on my email for $450 that I never paid to Norton Antivirus.
It had a phone number to call.
So, I called it. As soon as I called, I realized it was a scam but it sure as heck aggravated me.
He decided to get back at them…
I pretended to be scammed up until the point where I’d give my computer control to the scammers, which took a good 10 minutes.
I spoke to “Melvin”
After that, I told him he’s a dumb scammer and he yelled at me.
So, I realized the number was still there.
I have two Google Voice accounts I don’t use anymore that I had for a prior job, so I called them.
I kept calling. I kept asking for Melvin. Sometimes, I’d get a new guy who didn’t know my game.
Fortunately, I didn’t have anything urgent at work that day, so I kept calling.
I called and called and called.
At some point, one of the gentlemen let out an exasperated sigh, saying “Oh my god it’s you again.”
He was dedicated to the revenge…
I didn’t relent. I kept calling. I called over and over and over and over again.
I told as many of them as possible that their mothers are ashamed of them.
I told them that their lives are wastes. I kept calling and calling until I actually had work to do and so I stopped.
Today, I woke up and called the number.
Today, they were PayPal.
I got “Melvin” again. We chatted before he told me to F-off.
I called again.
I kept calling nonstop for about 30 minutes.
He got the outcome he hoped for…
After an hour break, I tried calling again. Immediately blocked on all my numbers.
I grabbed a family member’s phone. Immediately disconnected.
I win. It was a small, insignificant battle, but I won.
No one can call that number anymore. Until next time.
Let’s dive into the Reddit comment!
This user has also had some good fun with scammers.
Another commenter got a good laugh.
There were lots of great revenge ideas in the comments, too.
And last, but not least…
Looks like I know how to handle the next scam call I get!
I’ve got time on my hands.
