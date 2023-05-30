What’s a Good Movie Where the Bad Guy Wins? Here’s What People Said.
Are you one of those people who roots for the good guys or the bad guys when you watch movies?
I guess it can go either way, depending on how your brain operates…and depending on what the move is.
What’s a good movie where the bad guy wins?
Check out what folks had to say about this.
Good sci-fi.
“Upgrade.
Really enjoyed this one. Upgrade is what Venom could have been without the annoying wisecracking “bloodthirsty” cartoon character.
Came out same year, even. Plus it’s even weirder that both stars are doppelgängers?”
Great movie.
“The Usual Suspects.
“The greatest trick the Devil ever pulled, was convincing people he didn’t really exist. And like that…..he’s gone.””
A hidden gem.
“Primal Fear.
Edward Norton is incredible in that movie.
Richard Gere was too. When the realization hits, his face is perfect.”
Stunned.
“Arlington Road.
This is one of the only movies where the bad guy wins, and that’s it, the end.
He doesn’t d** and win like in Se7en. The baddies just trick the protagonist big time and win.
Leaves you feeling almost angry, stunned even.”
Creepy movie.
“Nightcrawler.
Interesting thing about nightcrawler is that the music was deliberately upbeat, life affirming, and triumphant when Gyllenhalls character is doing the worst possible things, but it’s because the choice was made that he is the hero in his own story.
All his worst attributes he sees as his strengths. It’s another reason that film works so well and adds to the weirdness of it.”
Classic.
“No Country For Old Men.
100%. It’s a real masterclass in acting the villain, I put it up there with silence of the lambs on that front.
Bardem nails that quietly menacing gravity of presence that a good villain really needs to inspire real fear.”
Keanu and Pacino.
“The Devil’s Advocate.
Not a lot of people liked the movie for its supernatural elements. I, however thought it’s a FANTASTIC addition to an already controversial profession.
Paint it Black at the end with the legendary quote is just chef’s kiss.”
Scary!
“The Silence of the Lambs.
Buffalo Bill is k**led, but Lecter escapes to EAT another day in the process.”
Effective.
“Gone Girl.
Well done movie, absolutely h**ed it and will never watch it again.
Made me so d**n mad but I understand it did exactly what it was meant to.”
Bummer.
“The Big Short.
This is the real answer, because not only did the bad guys win, they did it in real life and we all f**king lost as a result.”
Interesting.
“Drag Me To Hell.
I read once the entire movie is an allegory for eating disorders.
It’s been so long since I’ve seen it I’ll have to give a rewatch.”
No good guys here.
“The Godfather.
A movie with no good guys at all.
The only way would be Michael stays out of the family business.”
A different perspective.
“Unforgiven.
Eastwood’s character is the bad guy. He k**led women and children and everything that walked or crawled. He was a hired vigilante.
Little Bill was the law. But he was also a belligerent a**hole who beat a man to death and let another get away with cutting up a woman’s face because she was a w**re.
He got what was coming whether he deserved it or not.”