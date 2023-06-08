Jun 8, 2023

A Home Depot Employee Announced She Was Quitting Over the Intercom

I’ve seen a fair amount of crazy things at stores before in my life, but never anything like this!

A woman working at a Home Depot took to the store’s intercom system to announce that she’d had enough and she was quitting.

A TikTok user captured the incident and posted it online.

The employee at the store in Charlotte, North Carolina, picked up the intercom and began, “Home Depot shoppers and associates…”

And then she dropped a bombshell and said, “Effective immediately, I quit and f**k Home Depot” before walking away.

Wow!

Here’s the video for your viewing pleasure.

@s..annm #FYP #quittingonthespot #homedepotsucks #viraltiktok ♬ original sound – S ✨

And here’s how people reacted to the video.

One person thought it was funny that the other employee wanted to get out of the way.

And this viewer pointed out that working in retail can be really tough.

Another former Home Depot employee said that they’re surprised no one ever did this when they worked there.

