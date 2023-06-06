Jun 6, 2023

A Popeyes Employee Trashed a Store After Not Getting Paid for a Month

This What Happens When Get Paid Month A Popeyes Employee Trashed a Store After Not Getting Paid for a Month

Folks, let this viral video be a lesson about what NOT to do at your job.

EVER.

A woman who works at a Popeyes fast food restaurant in Chicago posted a video of one of her co-workers trashing the place in spectacular fashion.

Screen Shot 2023 05 25 at 12.20.50 PM A Popeyes Employee Trashed a Store After Not Getting Paid for a Month

Photo Credit: TikTok

Sarah, the woman who posted the video, said that her employee took matters into his own hands after he was not paid for a month by the restaurant.

Screen Shot 2023 05 25 at 12.21.00 PM A Popeyes Employee Trashed a Store After Not Getting Paid for a Month

Photo Credit: TikTok

Sarah’s video shows her co-worker dumping raw chicken and French fries all over the floor and he also pushed over shelves and cut the electrical cords on the cash registers at the restaurant.

Screen Shot 2023 05 25 at 12.21.16 PM A Popeyes Employee Trashed a Store After Not Getting Paid for a Month

Photo Credit: TikTok

Sarah added text to the video that says, “At least he got his money.”

The end of the video also shows that police showed up.

Screen Shot 2023 05 25 at 12.21.32 PM A Popeyes Employee Trashed a Store After Not Getting Paid for a Month

Photo Credit: TikTok

Here’s the video for your viewing pleasure.

@itsrah26 My job so ghetto😭😭😭🤦🏽‍♀️. #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #itsrah26 ♬ Applesauce – Mark Fabian & Alexander Smith & George King & RK Masters

Check out how people reacted on TikTok.

This person pointed out the obvious…

Screen Shot 2023 05 25 at 12.19.57 PM A Popeyes Employee Trashed a Store After Not Getting Paid for a Month

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this viewer asked a good question about what led up to this point…

Screen Shot 2023 05 25 at 12.20.14 PM A Popeyes Employee Trashed a Store After Not Getting Paid for a Month

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this TikTokker said they understand where he was coming from but he definitely made the wrong choice.

Screen Shot 2023 05 25 at 12.20.25 PM A Popeyes Employee Trashed a Store After Not Getting Paid for a Month

Photo Credit: TikTok

twistedsifter on facebook A Popeyes Employee Trashed a Store After Not Getting Paid for a Month

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter