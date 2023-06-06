A Popeyes Employee Trashed a Store After Not Getting Paid for a Month
Folks, let this viral video be a lesson about what NOT to do at your job.
EVER.
A woman who works at a Popeyes fast food restaurant in Chicago posted a video of one of her co-workers trashing the place in spectacular fashion.
Sarah, the woman who posted the video, said that her employee took matters into his own hands after he was not paid for a month by the restaurant.
Sarah’s video shows her co-worker dumping raw chicken and French fries all over the floor and he also pushed over shelves and cut the electrical cords on the cash registers at the restaurant.
Sarah added text to the video that says, “At least he got his money.”
The end of the video also shows that police showed up.
Here’s the video for your viewing pleasure.
Check out how people reacted on TikTok.
This person pointed out the obvious…
And this viewer asked a good question about what led up to this point…
And this TikTokker said they understand where he was coming from but he definitely made the wrong choice.