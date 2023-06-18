A Sephora Employee Quit Her Job After Her Manager Was Wrongfully Terminated
It’s never fun when you lose a good manager at a job.
It sinks morale among employees and makes people want to look elsewhere for work.
And things get even worse when a manager is fired for a bad reason.
A woman who worked at a Sephora store in Nashville shared a TikTok video where she talked about how she quit her job after her manager was wrongfully terminated by the district manager.
The woman said that she previously worked as a licensed beauty advisor and that she was in charge of making sure that things were up to snuff for state inspections.
She said, “Before I got in there, the Barbicide had only been changed once in three months. Barbicide is supposed to be changed daily. The counters had never been wiped down with Barbicide, only rubbing alcohol, which is not acceptable according to state board standards.”
She was under the impression that she would receive a bonus and other benefits because she was licensed but when she met the district manager for the first time, she was told she didn’t actually get that position.
She said, “I was doing the work of a manager without getting paid or compensated for doing said work. [The district manager] knew this and still did nothing about it.”
She’d been led to believe that she was in this licensed position at Sephora for three months when the district manager told her that she’d never actually been in that position, so she decided to quit.
She said, “That store was run horribly, [the district manager] did a horrible job running and managing that store from the outside, and I could go on and on about Sephora.”
Take a look at her video.
@gracie_b14 sephora does not care about its employees. this is only a fraction of my story, and i have much more to share. #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #fypシ #trending #viral #mood #xyzbca #a #b #c #sephora #sephoraemployee #truth ♬ original sound – gracie b
And now check out what people said on TikTok.
This viewer said this company has gone downhill in a big way.
Another person brought up a good point about what this really sounds like.
And this TikTokker said bad management makes great employees go away.
It’s true!
Totally unfair!