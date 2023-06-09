Jun 9, 2023

Woman Notices ”Employee Health” Charge on Restaurant Bill And Asks, “Is This Normal?!?”

If you learn anything at all from this story, it’s that you should always check and double-check your bill before you pay when you go out to eat…because there might be some extra charges on there that you aren’t aware of.

A woman named Ashley Nicole posted a video on TikTok where she shared her experience about what happened when she dined out one night in Los Angeles.

When the bill came, the woman discovered that a 5% fee for “employee health” had been added to the total.

In her TikTok video, Ashley Nicole said, “We enjoy our meal, we get the check, we pay for our check, and as we’re signing the tip and stuff, we noticed something.”

“Here’s the receipt, and if you notice down here towards the bottom, there is a $4.75 charge for employee health. Do you see that? A 5% charge for employee health.”

She said she was confused by the extra charge and she asked her server about it.

She said, “And she goes, ‘Oh, that’s our healthcare.’ And my reaction was, ‘Your health, your healthcare?’ And she goes, ‘Yes, our healthcare.'”

Ashley Nicole also said, “I’ve never heard of that before, ever. And I had to find out: Is that normal and I’ve been living under a rock, or is this weird?”

Now it’s time to check out her video.

@ashnichole_xo Is this normal?? #greenscreen #receipt #employeehealth #restaurant ♬ original sound – Ashley Nichole

Now let’s see what people said on TikTok.

A Portland resident said this is pretty common where they live.

Another viewer said they wouldn’t ever put up with this.

And this TikTokker said they haven’t seen this but they think it’s outrageous.

