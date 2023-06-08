Jun 8, 2023

A Woman Shared a Hack for Getting 8 Meals for $35 at Panda Express

Are you on a budget?

Okay, that was a stupid question, because pretty much EVERYONE is looking to save extra money these days.

And that’s why you’ll probably be interested in this video from a TikTok user where she offers up a big hack about how to get the most bang for your buck from Panda Express.

Screen Shot 2023 06 06 at 10.43.26 AM A Woman Shared a Hack for Getting 8 Meals for $35 at Panda Express

Photo Credit: TikTok

The woman who made the video has checked out different family meal specials at various restaurants to get an idea about which ones offer the best meal prep options.

And in this one, she discovered that she could get 8 total meals out of the Panda Express family meal deal that costs $36.

Screen Shot 2023 06 06 at 10.43.38 AM A Woman Shared a Hack for Getting 8 Meals for $35 at Panda Express

Photo Credit: TikTok

In her video, she says, “So far guys, this has been really great for me doing this every Monday, 10 out of 10 would recommend.”

Not bad, right?

Screen Shot 2023 06 06 at 10.44.02 AM A Woman Shared a Hack for Getting 8 Meals for $35 at Panda Express

Photo Credit: TikTok

Check out her video and see what you think.

@amclean Replying to @Vicki Barnette Adams sooo much food!!! #mealprepmonday #takeoutmealprep ♬ Cruel Summer – Taylor Swift

And here’s what people had to say on TikTok.

This viewer said she should buy frozen veggies instead of getting them there.

Screen Shot 2023 06 06 at 10.45.49 AM A Woman Shared a Hack for Getting 8 Meals for $35 at Panda Express

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another person was impressed by how this method is cheaper than cooking at home.

Screen Shot 2023 06 06 at 10.45.58 AM A Woman Shared a Hack for Getting 8 Meals for $35 at Panda Express

Photo Credit: TikTok

And another TikTokker tried this and said it works like a charm.

Screen Shot 2023 06 06 at 10.46.23 AM A Woman Shared a Hack for Getting 8 Meals for $35 at Panda Express

Photo Credit: TikTok

