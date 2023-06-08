A Woman Shared a Hack for Getting 8 Meals for $35 at Panda Express
Are you on a budget?
Okay, that was a stupid question, because pretty much EVERYONE is looking to save extra money these days.
And that’s why you’ll probably be interested in this video from a TikTok user where she offers up a big hack about how to get the most bang for your buck from Panda Express.
The woman who made the video has checked out different family meal specials at various restaurants to get an idea about which ones offer the best meal prep options.
And in this one, she discovered that she could get 8 total meals out of the Panda Express family meal deal that costs $36.
In her video, she says, “So far guys, this has been really great for me doing this every Monday, 10 out of 10 would recommend.”
Not bad, right?
Check out her video and see what you think.
@amclean Replying to @Vicki Barnette Adams sooo much food!!! #mealprepmonday #takeoutmealprep ♬ Cruel Summer – Taylor Swift
And here’s what people had to say on TikTok.
This viewer said she should buy frozen veggies instead of getting them there.
Another person was impressed by how this method is cheaper than cooking at home.
And another TikTokker tried this and said it works like a charm.
