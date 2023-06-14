Casey Grim’s Video Resume For A Minimum Wage Retail Job Is Everything That Was Right With The Internet.
Remember when the internet was cool and funny?
Yeah you do!
Today we’re going to show you a clip from 2014… when the internet didn’t take itself so seriously and made everybody feel horrible.
As all of you know, looking for a job is THE WORST. And it doesn’t make things any easier when companies ask potential employees to jump through hoops during the application process.
A woman named Casey decided to comply with such a request by making a video of a comedy sketch about why she deserved to be hired as a sales assistant in a clothing store.
Casey said,
“I was looking for jobs in small shops in my town. I had just recovered from a nervous breakdown so my husband was stressing that the goal of this job was to dip my toe back into daily life, which meant anything that even hinted at being stressful was not an option.
We were very very poor and was husband was working three jobs to keep us afloat while I recovered, he’s quite literally the best.”
She continued,
“I dropped off my resume at a cute little shop and heard back by email, asking me to write a brief essay about why I wanted to work at her store.
I knew I wasn’t supposed to go work for someone difficult, but I was trying to stay positive, so I wrote the essay.”
It felt weird and insulting to have to find different ways to be like ‘I’m super passionate about registers and dealing with rude people?’ But I did it.”
She was THEN asked to make a video resume so she decided to make the video to mock the employer because they were obviously asking a lot just to apply to a minimum-wage job.
Casey said, “It was a team effort. When I first received her request for a video resume, I got really down as it had been the third job I applied for in the area that had crazy hoops to jump through. Adam told me ‘Just forget it, she’s clearly going to be awful to work with.’ That’s when I decided, hell, why not do the video as a means of venting out my frustration with all these ridiculous expectations from retail gigs?”
The people at the store responded to Casey:
“She then told me, unfortunately, I didn’t present myself in a professional light (lol) and she was not interested in hiring me because the video didn’t show me shining with customers.”
Casey said that she decided to start her own business after this experience and she now runs trivia shows in Buffalo.
We’re sure she’s pretty good at that!
Take a look at her video. (spoiler alert: It’s hilarious)
Btw… she definitely should have gotten the job.